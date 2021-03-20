Cong To Bring Peace In Assam: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Assam campaigning for the upcoming assembly election in the state lashed out at the ruling BJP government for attacking the state’s language, culture, and brotherhood.

Gandhi addressing a rally at Mariani in Jorhat assured the people that Congress will work towards bringing peace. Mariani constitutency has been a stronghold of the Congress, where Rupjyoti Kurmi has been three time sitting MLA.

Rahul Gandhi slamming the governmennt alleged that under BJP unemployment, price rise, poverty and income of its “friends” have increased.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works only few of the top industrialists and not for the public.

Citing examples of states where Congress has formed the state government, Gandhi claimed the party has fulfilled all its promises.

Today, Gandhi will release the party’s manifesto that highlights the 5-guarantee scheme for the Assam polls that will begin from March 27.