Congress-AIUDF will form an alliance in the Assam 2021 Legislative elections.

This was officially announced today by Aminul Islam in the core committee meeting.

During the meeting, an appeal was also made to all the regional parties to come together.

The 2021 Assam elections will be interesting. While pressure groups including AASU and KMSS have launched their individual political wings – Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, Congress and AIUDF will come together to fight against BJP.