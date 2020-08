BJP MP Dilip Saikia on Sunday termed the Congress-AIUDF alliance as despicable. He added that the alliance is beneficial to AIUDF only.

“Congress-AIUDF alliance is a despicable alliance. It is not just an unholy alliance, its an alliance that will bring doom to Congress. It will only benefit AIUDF. Their grand alliance will bring them not more than 35-40 seats,” said Saikia.

Saikia is a BJP MP from Mangaldoi Constituency.

Assam Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for April 2021.