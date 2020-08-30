“Congress-AIUDF Alliance To Benefit BJP”

Top StoriesHealthRegional

BJP will be represented by 11 MLAs in the monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly slated to begin from tomorrow.

This was informed by Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Sunday.

He added that the party was ready to give fitting replies to any question being posed by the opposition.

Commenting on the NRC, he said that CM Sarbananda Sonowal had always wanted an accurate NRC.

Patowary also reacted to the Congress-AIUDF alliance for the upcoming elections. Mincing no word, he said that the alliance would benefit BJP.

It must be mentioned that the summer session of the Assam Assembly will commence from August 31 with COVID-19 protocols with only 50% attendees.

Earlier, General Secretary of Assam Assembly Mrigendra Kumar Deka had said that the party will decide who will represent the party during the assembly session and accordingly the MLAs will attend the assembly.

