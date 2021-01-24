“Congress-AIUDF Alliance Will Destroy Assam” – Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Samaroh’ rally in Nalbari on Sunday, took a jibe at the Congress-All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) alliance saying that Congress has come together with Badaruddin Ajmal to “destroy” Assam and open “all gates” to welcome infiltrators.

“Can Congress-AIUDF keep Assam free from infiltrators? Congress has joined hands with AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal to destroy Assam by enforcing the British policy of divide and rule. They will allow infiltrators in Assam since it is their vote bank. Only the BJP government can free Assam from infiltrators,” he said.

He further added that instead of going forward, Congress took Assam many years backwards when it was in power.

Shah also slammed the Congress party for its constant criticism that the BJP is a communal front.

“Congress alleges us to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam. One thing is sure, Assam is not safe in the hands of Congress and AIUDF,” he said.

Listing out some of the development work done by the BJP government in Assam, Shah said that in the 13th Finance Commission, the state was given only Rs 79,000 crore.

“In the 14th Finance Commission, the BJP government gave Rs 1.55 lakh crore to the state. We opened bank accounts of about 7.20 lakh people in the tea garden area. BJP has done work of giving Rs 5,000 to about 60.20 lakh people in 26 districts in Assam,” he asserted.

Speaking on the flood situation in the state, the minister urged people to give five more years to BJP and Assam will be free from flood.

“In the coming days, only BJP can solve the biggest problem in Assam – floods. We have made Assam free from bullets and agitations. Give five more years to BJP and we will make Assam free from flood also,” he said.

The union minister is on a 2-day visit to Assam. Earlier today, he addressed a public rally to mark the first anniversary of signing the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord in Kokrajhar.