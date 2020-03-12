Congress-AIUDF firm on winning Ajit’s seat

Despite the adverse ground realities, Congress and AIUDF are making all-out efforts for Rajya Sabha election. Both the parties on Thursday held a legislature Party meet to take a final call for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats in Assam.

The frontal bodies of Congress, AIUDF came to a logical conclusion on Thursday and decided to support anti-CAA Rajya Sabha candidate, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats in Assam. The support for Bhuyan was finally announced by APCC president Ripun Bora, Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, and AIUDF MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasimi.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma would indulge in “horse-trading”, but this time it won’t succeed, Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said. This is semi-final match, it will lead us to Final… we are united. Congress will form govt in 2021, Gogoi added.

Since neither we (Congress) nor AIUDF have the number to win the seat alone, we decided to support Bhuyan. We wanted a candidate who is secular and can take the anti-CAA movement forward and we think Bhuyan is a good choice, Congress said.

As the last date of filing nominations inches closer, ruling and opposition parties are struggling to decide on their respective candidates for the upper house polls which are slated to be held on March 26.

Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, a veteran Assamese journalist, who served as editor of a satellite news channel in Guwahati had taken part in many anti-CAA meetings and has remained vocal against the amended act.