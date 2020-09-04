“Congress, AIUDF Foreign Parties” – Ram Madhav

“Congress is in a very bad shape now. They have started writing love letters in praise of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”, National General Secretary of BJP Ram Madhav today said at the BJP Executive Meeting held in Guwahati.

Taking further potshots at Congress, he added that if things remained as they are now, the condition of the party won’t see any improvement till 2029, let alone 2024. He also termed both Congress and AIUDF as foreign parties.

Saying that Congress didn’t have any leader in Assam, he added that the party isn’t running under the leadership of anyone, but due to the grace of God.

Commenting on BJP’s target for the upcoming Assam elections, Madhav said that the party is vying for 100 seats, and that it is not Mathematics that works regarding Assembly seats, but Chemistry.