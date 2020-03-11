Congress-AIUDF Shortlists Ajit Kr. Bhuyan as RS Candidate

The Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have jointly shortlisted senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan as the Rajya Sabha candidate for the third seat.

Addressing a press conference at New Delhi, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora on Wednesday said that they will support Ajit Bhuyan in the national interest.

Bora further stated that Bhuyan will contest independently and Congress and AIUDF will support him.

The development came after several discussions of both Congress and AIUDF.

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF leaders were also present in the press conference addressed jointly.

Reacting on opposition support to Bhuyan, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is very unfortunate that a senior journalist like Ajit Bhuyan sought help from Badruddin Ajmal. “It is very unfortunate that Bhuyan will be backed by AIUDF and Congress. It is only for the power that he has taken such a step,” said Sarma.