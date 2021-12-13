NationalTop Stories

Congress And TMC MPs File Notice In Rajya Sabha Against Ex CJI Gogoi

By Pratidin Bureau

TMC MP Mausam Noor and Jawahar Sircar along with two MPs from Congress reportedly submitted the notices. Noor also wrote separately to the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha on the issue.

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has come under fire from the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who on Monday submitted privilege notices against him.

The Congress and TMC MPs have reportedly filed the notices against his remarks that he attended the Rajya Sabha whenever he felt so. “I go to the Rajya Sabha whenever I feel like it”, he had said in an interview with NDTV.

The notice said that former CJI Gogoi’s statements were in contempt of the Rajya Sabha and it undermined the dignity of the house. This constituted a breach of privilege, it added.

According to Parliament records, Gogoi attended less than 10 percent of all sittings in the Rajya Sabha since March 2020.

Notably, if the chairman of the Rajya Sabha finds credibility in the notice, it could be forwarded to the Privilege Committee. If the privilege motion is passed in the Rajya Sabha, MP Gogoi may lose his Rajya Sabha membership.

