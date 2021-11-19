Congress Announces Kisan Vijay Diwas Celebrations To Be Held Tomorrow

Congress leaders will reportedly also visit the families of the more than 700 farmers who died during the agitation and will organise candle marches and rallies in order to pray for the departed souls.

To recognize the “consistent and spirited fight of the farmers against the flawed decisions”, the Indian Nation Congress (INC) has decided to observe November 20, Saturday as ‘Kisan Vijay Diwas’.

The Congress announced its decision after the BJP government at the Centre, today decided to backtrack on the three contentious farm laws that were introduced amidst widespread protests from farming communities nationwide.

Congress celebrated the repeal of the farm laws and asked its state units to start preparations to observe Kisan Vijay Diwas tomorrow, in a statement. It asked to organise rallies and related political programs across the country.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal directed state units to organise the events at state, district, and block levels on Saturday.

Mr. Venugopal further said, “Mark the victory of the farmers’ struggle by visiting families of shaheed farmers in our areas. This collective victory over evil is humbly dedicated to all the ‘annadatas’ of our country”.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh”.

Notably, farmers have been protesting against the laws since they were passed in 2020.

