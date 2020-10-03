NationalTop Stories

Congress Announces ‘Satyagraha’ on Oct 5

By Pratidin Bureau
1

The Congress has announced to hold Satyagraha across the country on October 5 against the Yogi Adityanath government and its highhandedness in wake of the horrifying gang rape and the police apathy in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The Congress has taken it upon itself to deliver justice for the victim’s family.

The Satyagraha has been announced to protest the brutality shown by the state establishment towards Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when they tried to walk to Hathras to meet the victim’s family on Thursday.

The announcement was made by party General Secretary KC Venugopal in a national circular, wherein he asked all state and district units to protest against the Yogi government. All senior leaders including MPs, MLAs and former public representatives have been directed to lead the ‘satyagraha’.

The Congress has asked all its leaders to draft out a programme and send it across to the party headquarters as soon as possible, reported news agency IANS.

