Congress Appoints New NSUI President In Manipur

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed new chiefs for the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Manipur, Jammu, and Kashmir and its unit in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

As per sources, Kabir Ahmed appointed as NSUI chief in Manipur, while Sunny Parihar in Jammu and Kashmir, and Prashant Kumar as new chief NSUI unit in JNU.

It may be stated that the name of the student union of the Congress party is ‘National Students Union of India’. It was established on 9 April 1971. The organization was founded by Indira Gandhi after merging the Kerala Students Union and the West Bengal State Chhatra Parishad to form a national students’ organization.