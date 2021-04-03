Congress Can Only Give Guarantee of ‘Scam’: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda attacked the Congress party saying that the guarantee expected from them is that they will do scam wherever they go.

Slamming the five guarantees promised by the Congress in Assam, Nadda said, “Their five guarantees also include Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). How can a state law overrule a law passed by the Parliament? The party is misleading people by saying that they will not allow to implement CAA in Assam. The other name of Congress is lie. I can give you one guarantee that wherever the Congress will go, they will do scam. They don’t know anything about Lok Sewa.”

He slammed the previous Congress Government in Assam for not working for tea garden workers and said the opposition party is doing ‘political tourism’ in the state.

“What did they (Congress) do in 40 years. What did Gogoji’s (Tarun Gogoi) government do in 15 years? Tea garden workers were there when Congress was in government. They are coming in and doing political tourism here and explaining things to people. Do they know that under the ‘Assam Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela Scheme’, we gave an amount of Rs 8,000 to 8 lakh tea garden workers? But did they do? What is their history?” asked the BJP president.

“When there were job losses, Sarbananda Sonowal brought in a scheme to give Rs 12,000 to pregnant women, which is now increased to 18,000. The roads on which the Congress is traveling and making promises are constructed by Sarbananda Sonowal and the BJP government,” Nadda said.

He added that the people of Assam have made up their minds and have blessed the NDA alliance in the state.