Congress Conducts Rally Backing Rhea Chakraborty

The Congress party in West Bengal on Saturday launched a rally in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty who has been charged and arrested in alleged drugs-related case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The party during the rally at the actor’s homestate, called Rhea Chakraborty the “daughter of Bengal”.

“Political conspiracy and vindictive behaviour against Rhea Chakraborty, the daughter of Bengal, will not be tolerated,” the Congress tweeted today.

“The protest rally was taken out from provincial Congress office to Wellington junction on the instructions of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, president of the West Bengal Congress,” it added.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that Rajput was an Indian actor but the “BJP turned him into a Bihari actor” only to score electoral points.

“Rhea Chakraborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide or murder or any economic offences; she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous,” he added.

Rhea, who is in Mumbai’s Byculla jail now, has been rejected bail on Friday after hearing arguments from the actor as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).