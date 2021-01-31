Congress’ Delhi Unit Wants Rahul Gandhi To Return As Party Chief

The Delhi unit of Congress on Sunday passed a “unanimous” resolution asking Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief with “immediate effect”.

The resolution comes days after the party said organizational polls would be held in June after Assembly elections in several key states including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Notably, the decision was taken after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik and P Chidambaram, who were present at the meeting, raised questions over party leadership and management and asked for immediate organizational polls.

Meanwhile, Chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh, AK Antony, Tariq Anwar and Oommen Chandy said it should be held after state polls.

Rahul Gandhi resigned from the top post in 2019 after Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election. He has been adamant about not returning despite several calls to do so.

His mother, Sonia Gandhi, who has been interim chief since he resigned and was President before he took over, has made it clear she is not interested in retaining the post longer than necessary.

While the Gandhis made it clear they don’t want the top job, they still continue to be the centre power in the party with no big decisions being taken without their consent.