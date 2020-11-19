Congress Inclining Towards Separatists Process: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked Congress and said that the current role of the grand old party in the national scenario is dubious and suspicious. Sarma also said that the recent decision of the Congress party to fight with the Gupkar alliance shows that the party is gradually inclining towards the separatist process.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati Sarma said, “The current role of Congress in the national scenario is dubious and suspicious. It is bad for the unity of the country. Their recent decision to fight with the Gupkar Gang shows that they are gradually inclining towards the separatist process.”

Taking a jibe at Congress, Sarma further asked whether the Congress supported the restoration of Article 370 adding that they should clarify this to the Indian people without any ambiguity.

The Gupkar gang’s sole purpose is to restore it. Congress went far from its initial days & has forgotten all about national integrity, he said.

Dr. Sarma also alleged that Congress is not only standing with separatist forces in Kashmir, but also disturbing peace in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that Congress has deviated from the ideals of the freedom fighters.

“At Silchar Airport, Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised. Why Congress filed case against me instead of Ajmal? It means Congress is more separatist than Faruk Abdullah. Congress is playing communal agenda in Assam and separatist agenda in Kashmir,” the minister alleged.