NationalTop Stories

Congress Launches ‘Social Media Warriors’ Recruitment Drive

By Pratidin Bureau
35

The Congress launched a nationwide campaign to recruit five lakh “social media warriors” to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the digital space.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi said a “paid troll army” is spreading hatred and anger in the country and it was time to counter that. “As a young person, you could see what is going on… In your schools, universities and colleges you can see the oppression. You can see the attack on the idea of India. Look outside Delhi, you can see what is happening to the farmers. The backbone of this war on the nation is a troll army… We also need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony and affection,” he said.

“This is an army of truth. This is an army that will defend the idea of India. We are building this platform for you. To give you tools to fight this battle and win,” Gandhi said.

Related News

Statewide Non-Cooperation of Teachers’ to Begin on Feb 11

Bihar CM To Expand Cabinet Today

R-Day Violence: Actor Deep Sidhu Arrested

Uttarakhand Disaster: US Condoles Deaths

Launching a ‘Join Congress Social Media’ campaign, AICC social media head Rohan Gupta, AICC in-charge (Administration) Pawan Kumar Bansal, and party spokesperson Pawan Khera said people can join through the website, toll-free number or by WhatsApp.

You might also like
Regional

Mizoram Govt Extends Partial Lockdown till Aug 31

Top Stories

Hima yet to return to serious training, uncertain for Doha

Regional

Cotton varsity reveals new look uniform

National

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Steps Down as KKR Captain

World

At least 9 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

Regional

Minor girl commits suicide in Jalukbari

Comments
Loading...