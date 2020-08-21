Congress Leader Dulu Ahmed Dismisses Accusations Against Him

After APCC President, Ripun Bora, filed an FIR against Congress leader Dulu Ahmed claiming that he threatened Bora with life, Ahmed today dismissed all such claims.

In a press conference, he said that he merely said that he would quit the party on August 20, and that he didn’t give any threat.

He said that in the meeting of the core meeting on August 18, it was decided that those who have been suspended from the party should be taken back unconditionally.

Talking about the FIR filed against him, he said that the accusation against him that he gave life threats to Bora was baseless and false. He challenged Bora to prove his claims. Until then, he wouldn’t step down from his position, Ahmed said.

He further said that legal battle would go on, and that he will run elections.