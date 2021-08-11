Congress Mahajot Is No Longer On The Verge Of Victory: Bhabesh Kalita

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Bhabesh Kalita said that Congress’s ‘Mahajot’ is no longer in the verge of winning.

The BJP leader made the statement on Wednesday while addressing the media about the upcoming by-elections.

Kalita said that BJP is ready for the by-elections. But the Congress plan on ‘Mahajot’ to win the elections is no longer on the verge of victory.

“The parties are slowly moving away from the grand alliance,” said Kalita.

He further added that MLA of Bhavanipur, Fani Talukdar will be joining the BJP soon. Kalita said that the MLA has made it clear to them although he hasn’t opened up about it in the media.

“UPPL has born after a long struggle. It has done a lot in the Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam,” added BJP leader Bhabesh Kalita.

On BPF being with the BJP, Kalita said that the media will know about it on time when it is needed. However BPF is no longer in the ‘Mahajot’ now.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on Tuesday said that Akhil Gogoi demanded Rs. 10 crore to align with the AIUDF. On this the BJP leader said that such kind of nature is not good in politics.

He further said that such things are not heard in the BJP party.