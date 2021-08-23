Assam: Titabar Congress MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah Speculated To Join BJP

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
mla

Blow after blow for Assam Congress as another MLA is likely to join the BJP.

Congress MLA from Titabar constituency, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, will reportedly be quitting his party and join the saffron party soon.

Titabar was the constituency of Congress stalwart and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi since 2001 till this death.

Related News

Assam: 700 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Bajrang Punia Ruled Out of World Wrestling Championships Due…

Assam: 1 Kg Morphine Recovered In Karbi Anglong, 2 Held

Meghalaya: Snatched INSAS Rifles Recovered From Umkhrah…

As per reports, Baruah already had a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard and is likely to join the party soon.

Following the death of former CM Tarun Gogoi, Congress had fielded Baruah and he won the seat by over 13,000 votes by defeating BJP candidate Hemanta Kalita.

Notably, Baruah also joined the BJP’s Jan Ashirbad Yatra meeting in Jorhat on Monday. He was seen alongside Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other BJP leaders.

You might also like
Top Stories

Terrorist Attack: BJP Leader in J&K Killed

Assam

AGP, Shiv Sena together against Citizenship Amendment Bill

National

LPG cylinder prices hiked again

Top Stories

NPF withdraws support to BJP’s Manipur Government

Assam

Queen, Bobbeeta file nomination papers

Assam

Assam son martyred in J&K terror attack