Assam: Titabar Congress MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah Speculated To Join BJP

Blow after blow for Assam Congress as another MLA is likely to join the BJP.

Congress MLA from Titabar constituency, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, will reportedly be quitting his party and join the saffron party soon.

Titabar was the constituency of Congress stalwart and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi since 2001 till this death.

As per reports, Baruah already had a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard and is likely to join the party soon.

Following the death of former CM Tarun Gogoi, Congress had fielded Baruah and he won the seat by over 13,000 votes by defeating BJP candidate Hemanta Kalita.

Notably, Baruah also joined the BJP’s Jan Ashirbad Yatra meeting in Jorhat on Monday. He was seen alongside Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other BJP leaders.