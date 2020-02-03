Congress MLA Pranab Gogoi passes away

Former Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Pranab Gogoi died at the age of 84, on Monday.

He breathed his last at the Health City Hospital in Guwahati today around 10.40 pm.

Gogoi was the Congress MLA of Sivsagar legislative Constituency and he was a Minister during Tarun Gogoi Government in the state.

Gogoi was born in 1936 in Dibrugarh and he was the speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed profound grief on the sudden demise of MLA Pranab Gogoi.