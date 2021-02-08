NationalTop Stories

Congress MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice

By Pratidin Bureau
Congress MP Manicka Tagore has been given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss flash floods caused by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

The Congress leader in a letter to the Secretary-General of the Lower House said, “Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely Glacial burst on Nanda Devi triggered an avalanche and caused flash floods in Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.”

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday that triggred massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged housed and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Rescue operations are on since yesterday and 14 bodies have been recovered and 15 people rescued so far while more than 150 people are still missing. Efforts are on to clear a tunnel with the help of JCB machine, said Chamoli police.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 4lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased.

