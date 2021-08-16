Congress MP Sushmita Dev Resigns, Likely To Join TMC

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev from Silchar, Assam has quit the Indian National Congress (INC) party and sent her resignation to Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

Sushmita Dev is now set to  join the Trinamool Congress of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today.

The first clue of her resignation from the Congress party was the change in her Twitter bio to “Former Member” this morning.

According to reports, the Assam leader is in Kolkata to meet with Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Sources from Trinamool Congress said, “She will be the face of the Trinamool in Assam if she joins.”

Earlier on Sunday, Sushmita Dev wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, offering no reason for quitting her party of three decades but talking about a “new chapter of public service”.

The daughter of Assam Congress stalwart and influential Bengali leader Santosh Mohan Dev, she was the chief of the Congress’s women’s wing, the All India Mahila Congress, stated reports.

She had earlier been an MP from Silchar in Assam.

