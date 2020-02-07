Congress MPs Try To Attack Me: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday alleged that a number of Congress MPs attempted to attack him in the Lok Sabha. The Minister further alleged that the Congress MPs snatched papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, Manickam Tagore, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu attempted to reach Vardhan aggressively during Question Hour of the parliament. “When I condemned Gandhi for his remarks against the prime minister, the Congress MPs came to my seat, tried to attack me and snatched papers from me,” the minister told reporters outside parliament.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned for the day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned a Congress member’s attempt to attack Vardhan.