Congress Must Free Itself From ‘Mahajot’ To Be Strong Again: APCC

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday said that the Congress party must free itself from the grand alliance, “Mahajot” if it wants to regain the power in the Country.

The statement has been made by APCC leaders in a press meet which was addressed by MP Gaurav Gogoi and Apurba Bhattacharjya on Friday.

APCC in the pressmeet discussed on the issue of Congress losing its power as numbers of the party member leaves the political party.

“Introspection is going on within our team. It’s only before the elections that the Grand Alliance was formed, before that the party was alone,” stated APCC leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi while addressing the press meet.

Further, the Congress leader stressed on the fact how the Congress party is playing the role of opposition today.

While talking about the future plans of the Congress, the leaders mentioned that Indian National Congress (INC) President Rahul Gandhi has directed to strengthen the party’s base in the villages.

APCC further said that the party plans to boost the morale of the members.

The party also condemned the incident that took place at Dima Hasao today and criticized the BJP.

“To strengthen the base again, Congress Party must free itself from the “Mahajot”,” stated Gaurav Gogoi.