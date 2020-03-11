Congress No Longer Same as Earlier: Jyotiraditya

Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being in Congress for 18 years, criticized the party saying that it is not the same as it used to be and is far removed from reality.

Addressing the press conference at the BJP headquarters after being formally inducted into the party by its President JP Nadda, Scindia hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said the country’s future is secure in his hands.

Scindia, while talking about his decades-old association with Congress said that he was hurt and distressed as he was not being able to serve the people being at that party.

Taking a jibe at the Madhya Pradesh Congress, Scindia said that the dream which he along with his former colleagues saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months.

He further stated that he would like to thank BJP chief Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for inviting him into the party saying that they have given him a platform to serve the people.