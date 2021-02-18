Congress Observes ‘Assam Bachao’ Campaign All Over State

To intensify election campaigning ahead of assembly election, many Congress leaders has observed ‘Assam Basao’ programme all over the state on Thursday.

In Palashbari, many party leaders and activists including MP Gaurav Gogoi, MLA Rakibul Hussain, Congress leader Munmi Dutta and others were present at the meeting.

Addressing a press conference in Gohpur, APCC president Ripun Bora said that the party has been opposed to the CAA from the very beginning.

The party opposed CAA from the very beginning. There will be a Congress-led grand coalition government.

Bora said, “The Congress will be in power in 2021 and the CAA Act will never come into force in Assam. And everyone will wear anti-CAA mark ‘Gamosa’.”

“50 lakh Gamosa will be collected from public’s house,” Bora further added.

In Marigaon, the Congress has launched a campaign to save Assam. Former Minister Rakibul Hussain joined the campaign wearing Anti CAA Gamosa.

Hussain said that BJP has cheated with the tea community. Giving Rs 3,000 to the tea workers is not enough.

During the congress government, there were two Legislators in Assam Assembly, but during BJP-led government days there are only two MLAs from the tea community.