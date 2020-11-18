Congress Opens Doors for Alliance with BPF: Ripun Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora on Wednesday said that the Congress opened its doors for Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) for alliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls to be held in 2021.

Bora urged the BPF to participate in the alliance adding that they are also waiting to extend helping hand from newly formed Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad.

He further stated that a section of BJP MLA is also in contact with the Congress adding that no Congress MLA will join BJP.

The APCC president made the comment ahead of the training camp for LAC Coordinator at Rajiv Bhawan. The training camp has been organized with the instruction of the high command which will be given to the coordinator of each and every constituency.