Congress Opens Doors for Alliance with BPF: Ripun Bora

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Ripun Bora
File Image
0

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora on Wednesday said that the Congress opened its doors for Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) for alliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls to be held in 2021.

Bora urged the BPF to participate in the alliance adding that they are also waiting to extend helping hand from newly formed Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad.

He further stated that a section of BJP MLA is also in contact with the Congress adding that no Congress MLA will join BJP.

Related News

BJP’s Khushbu Sundar’s Car Hit by a Tanker

Gujarat: At least 9 Killed, 17 Injured in a Road Accident

Polls for Tiwa Autonomous Council to be Held on Dec 17

Stage Set to Begin 17th General Conference of AASU

The APCC president made the comment ahead of the training camp for LAC Coordinator at Rajiv Bhawan. The training camp has been organized with the instruction of the high command which will be given to the coordinator of each and every constituency.

You might also like
National

Shiv Sena Chief Meets Sharad Pawar

Regional

Sonowal orders probe in Kokrajhar incident

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Top Stories

Two boiled eggs for Rs 1700!

Entertainment

Pulwama attack: Sidhu sacked from TKSS

National

84 airports to install body scanners

Comments
Loading...