Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Digvijay Singh Test COVID +VE

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Digvijay Singh said on Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“I have tested +ve for COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self-isolate & take necessary precautions,” the chief spokesperson of the Congress party posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh also tested positive for Covid-19.

The leader is quarantined at his residence in Delhi, according to his statement on Twitter.

मेरी कोविड जाँच रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है। फ़िलहाल अपने दिल्ली निवास पर क्वारंटीन में हूँ। कृपया इस दौरान मेरे संपर्क में आए सभी लोग खुद को आइसोलेशन में रखकर अपनी सेहत से संबंधित सभी सतर्कता बरतें। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 16, 2021

On Friday, India’s fresh cases increased to 217,353 fresh cases, pushing the countrywide tally to 14,291,917. It was the highest spike in daily cases since last year. The death toll stands at 174,308 after 1,185 fresh fatalities.