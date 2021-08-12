Congress Says Twitter Blocked its Official Account

The Congress on Thursday alleged that its official Twitter handle has been blocked by the microblogging site for violating rules.

The party alleged that Twitter was acting under govt pressure’. While the INCIndia Twitter handle is accessible for viewing the tweets, it is likely that the party is unable to post more tweets due to the suspension.

“It has already blocked 5000 accounts of our leaders and workers across India. They need to understand we can’t be pressurised by Twitter or govt,” Rohan Gupta, social media head, AICC said.

Earlier, Congress alleged that Twitter blocked the handles of party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar.

