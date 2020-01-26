NationalTop Stories

Congress sends PM copy of Constitution

By Pratidin Bureau
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, the Congress sent a copy of the Constitution to the PM. The party tweeted a snapshot of an Amazon receipt indicating the copy would be delivered to the Central Secretariat.

“Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress” the tweet read.

It may be mentioned here that the oppositions are continuously alleging that the government has violated the Constitution through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

