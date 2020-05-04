Congress Slams Center for Charging Train tickets from Migrant Labourers

Attacking the Centre on Monday for charging train tickets from migrant labourers going back to their homes, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that their party will bear the cost of the tickets for such labourers who will travel to their native place amid the third phase of lockdown starting today.

The Congress president in a statement said that it is disturbing that the central government and the rail ministry are charging them for train tickets in this hour of crisis.

Slamming the government, she said even today, lakhs of workers and migrant labourers are languishing in different parts of the country and wish to return to their homes and families but there is neither adequate money nor provision for free transport.

Gandhi, while referring to the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad on February 24, said that when the government could spend nearly Rs 100 crore on transport and food for just one public programme in Gujarat, arrange free air travel for Indians stranded abroad and when the rail ministry has the largesse to donate Rs 151 crore to the PM’s Corona fund why can’t free rail travel be provided to migrant workers at this hour of acute distress.

She further stated that our workers and labourers form the backbone of our economy and the ambassadors of our nation’s growth. Their hard work and sacrifice are the foundation of our nation.

Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, said in her letter that the central government barely gave a four-hour notice of the lockdown, thus denying workers and migrant labourers the opportunity to return to their homes.

Gandhi said the Congress has taken a decision that all its state units will bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and take necessary steps in this regard.

“This will be the Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them,” she said.

Shortly after her letter, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel asked all the state units to mobilise all possible local resources. “As directed by Congress President, in my capacity as Treasurer (AICC) I request Pradesh Congress Committees to mobilise all possible local resources to help migrants purchase tickets to get back home,” Patel said on Twitter.