Congress Stages Protest Against Price Rise At Rajiv Bhawan

The Indian National Congress Party of Assam has staged a protest at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati on Wednesday.

As per sources, the protest that has been staged by the Congress party at Rajiv Bhavan is against the increasing price rise.

The Congress party has come together and demanded the government to stop the price rise on all the essential commodities today.

The Congress said that the hike in the price of all items including the basic essentials in a pandemic situation has turned the lives of general public upside down.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has further demanded the BJP government for an immediate resolution to stop the increasing price in all things in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police have detained the protesters at Rajiv Bhawan.

Earlier on Monday, the opposition parties staged a walkout on the first day of the Budget Session of the Assam Assembly after the Speaker Biswajit Daimary refused to allow discussion on the issue of price rise in fuel and other essential commodities.

The opposition, Congress, AIUDF and CPI (M) brought three adjournment motions to discuss the issue of rising prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and all the other essential items, but Speaker Biswajit Daimary declined to accept those.

Also Read: Assam: Legislators To Protest Against CM Sarma