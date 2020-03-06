Congress Stages Protest Outside Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs have staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament demanding the resignation of union home minister Amit Shah and in protest against the suspension of seven MPs from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for creating ruckus against the Delhi violence.

The Congress will also meet Speaker Om Birla to seek revocation of the suspension.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a motion suspending seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget session for their “gross misconduct” after they snatched papers from Speaker Om Prakash Birla’s table and for “utter disregard” for House rules.

The suspended members from the Lok Sabha include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behananm, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. The second half of the budget session will end on April 3.

However, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM on Friday.