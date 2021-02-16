Congress To Build ‘Anti-CAA Memorial’ If Voted To Power

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday announced that it will build a memorial for the ‘Anti-CAA movement’ in Guwahati if voted to power in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections.

It said will build the memorial “to commemorate the martyrdom of anti-CAA protestors who sacrificed their lives to save ‘Assamese Pride’.

“After winning the election, we shall make a memorial for the anti-CAA peoples’ movement that has been going on in Assam for the last few years. It will highlight the peoples’ struggles, sacrifices, protests, songs and paintings which they expressed to oppose the legislation,” Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi said in a statement.

APCC President Ripun Bora reiterated that a ‘grand memorial will be built in Guwahati’.

“In coming months, Guwahati will see a new landmark – a grand memorial in memory of the anti-CAA movement to be built by the incoming Congress government. This will be the state’s message to the ruling BJP. No CAA in Assam,” he said.

According to the party’s manifesto, Gaurav Gogoi also asserted the same.

“The struggle against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting. Congress promises to build a memorial for the anti-CAA movement after winning the election. Assam doesn’t want CAA,” he said.

Notably, the decision comes just days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that Congress will respect the Assam accord and will not implement the “botched-up CAA” when voted to power.

In December 2019, five persons were killed in police firing in Assam during violent protests against the legislation that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities from Muslim-majority countries Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.