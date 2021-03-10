Congress To Contest 26 Assembly Seats In Second Phase Of Assam Polls | COMPLETE LIST OF CANDIDATES
Assam Congress on Wednesday evening released its first list of candidates who would be contesting the second phase of the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections. The Central Election Committee of Congress has selected 26 candidates to fight the Assembly seats.
The second phase of elections would be held on April. The last day of filing nominations for the second phase is March 12. The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on March 15, and withdrawal is on March 17.
The complete first list of Congress candidates for the second phase of Assam Polls:
1. Ratabari (SC): Sambhu Singh Mallah
2. Patharkandi: Sachin Sahoo
3. Karimganj North: Kamlakhya Dev Purkayastha
4. Karimganj South: Siddeque Ahmed
5. Kattlichera: Sanjeev Roy
6. Silchar: Tamal Kanti Banik
7. Dholai (SC): Kamakhya Prasad Mala
8. Udharbond: Ajit Singh
9. Lakhipur: Mukesh Pandey
10. Barkhola: Misbahul Islam Laskar
11. Katigora: Khalil Uddin Majumdar
12. Halflong (ST): Nirmala Langthasa
13. Howraghat (ST): Sanjeeb Teron
14. Baithalangso (ST): Augustine Enghee
15. Kamalpur: Kishor Kumar Bhattacharya
16. Nalbari: Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan
17. Sipajhar: Kuldip Barua
18. Mangaldoi (SC): Basanta Das
19. Dalgaon: Md. Ilias Ali
20. Jagiroad (SC): Swapan Kumar Mandal
21. Laharighat: Dr. Asif Mohd Nazar
22. Raha (SC): Sashi Kanta Das
23. Nowgong: Santanu Sarma
24. Barhampur: Suresh Borah
25. Hojai: Debabrata Saha
26. Lumding: Swapan Kar