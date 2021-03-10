Congress To Contest 26 Assembly Seats In Second Phase Of Assam Polls | COMPLETE LIST OF CANDIDATES

Assam Congress on Wednesday evening released its first list of candidates who would be contesting the second phase of the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections. The Central Election Committee of Congress has selected 26 candidates to fight the Assembly seats.

The second phase of elections would be held on April. The last day of filing nominations for the second phase is March 12. The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on March 15, and withdrawal is on March 17.

The complete first list of Congress candidates for the second phase of Assam Polls:

1. Ratabari (SC): Sambhu Singh Mallah

2. Patharkandi: Sachin Sahoo

3. Karimganj North: Kamlakhya Dev Purkayastha

4. Karimganj South: Siddeque Ahmed

5. Kattlichera: Sanjeev Roy

6. Silchar: Tamal Kanti Banik

7. Dholai (SC): Kamakhya Prasad Mala

8. Udharbond: Ajit Singh

9. Lakhipur: Mukesh Pandey

10. Barkhola: Misbahul Islam Laskar

11. Katigora: Khalil Uddin Majumdar

12. Halflong (ST): Nirmala Langthasa

13. Howraghat (ST): Sanjeeb Teron

14. Baithalangso (ST): Augustine Enghee

15. Kamalpur: Kishor Kumar Bhattacharya

16. Nalbari: Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan

17. Sipajhar: Kuldip Barua

18. Mangaldoi (SC): Basanta Das

19. Dalgaon: Md. Ilias Ali

20. Jagiroad (SC): Swapan Kumar Mandal

21. Laharighat: Dr. Asif Mohd Nazar

22. Raha (SC): Sashi Kanta Das

23. Nowgong: Santanu Sarma

24. Barhampur: Suresh Borah

25. Hojai: Debabrata Saha

26. Lumding: Swapan Kar