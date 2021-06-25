Congress to Launch 10-Day Nationwide Protest from July 7

The Congress has decided to launch a 10-day long nationwide protest from July 7 to July 17 against the rising inflation and increase in fuel prices, said AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

The party in a statement said, “Moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the COVID pandemic, rampant unemployment and salary cuts, the Congress Party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programs at Block, District and State levels.”

“These programs shall be implemented by the State units between July 7 and July 17, 2021. It shall comprise Congress Party Leaders, AICC frontal organizations including Mahila Congress leaders and members, aided by scores of ordinary party workers all over the country,” the statement added.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. In this scenario, Congress is once again preparing for another demonstration.

As part of their agitation, the party leaders and workers would take out Cycle Yatra at district levels. They will also take out March and processions at the state level. A signature campaign will be run at all petrol pumps across the country demanding a reduction in fuel prices, the party statement said.

The decision regarding the protest was taken after Congress President Sonia Gandhi had on Thursday met with the party general secretaries and various state in-charges.

Recently, Congress workers held protests against the rising petrol and diesel prices across the country as they demanded a complete rollback of the price hike.

Protests against the rising fuel prices were held in various parts of several states like Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

