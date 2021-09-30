Congress Likely To Leave One Seat To AJP In Assam Bypolls

Assam Congress is likely to leave one assembly seat to Assam Jatiya Parishad in the upcoming by-polls.

As per reports, sources in the Congress party have stated that on Thursday “a high-level meeting took place between Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan.

Out of the six assembly the party holds, a PTI report mentioned that there high chances of leaving the Majuli seat for AJP to contest. Moreover, the APCC might even leave the Mariani seat, if Lurinjyoti contests from there, the report added.

Six assembly seats are vacant, of those seats, by-elections will take place in five – Thowra, Mariani, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, and Gossaigaon – on October 30. Thowra and Mariani seats were bagged by the Congress during the assembly polls held earlier this year, but the MLAs resigned and joined the ruling BJP.



Meanwhile, the Majuli seat is also vacant, but a poll will not be held there on that day as its representative, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, resigned from the assembly hours after the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission.



