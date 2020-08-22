Congress To Stage Protest Against Privatization of Borjhar Airport

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
The Congress will stage a protest on Monday against the privatization of Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), President Ripun Bora.

Addressing a press conference, Bora said that the properties made by Congress have been destroyed by BJP. The saffron party has sold the resources of Assam and now they have also given the airport on lease for 50 years. “The Gopinath Bordoloi Airport is the pride and dignity of Assam and now the BJP has moved forward to privatize the airport. The Centre has not even discussed it with Assam government and decided to hand over the airport for 50 years to private companies,” said Bora.

Reacting on the alliance with AIUDF, Bora said those who have protested against it, it is their personnel decision and this is not the party’s decision. The alliance with AIUDF will be solved through discussion with the party.

He further stated that the party will welcome KMSS if they would be a part of the grand alliance.

He also reacted to BJP President Ranjit Dass’s statement regarding the formation of new regional party. Bora said that Das has made the statement as he is scared. “If the Congress would be affected with the division of the votes, BJP should be happy,” said Bora.

“Himanta said that we will get 20-25 seats but I assure that we will get 80 seats,” said Bora.

