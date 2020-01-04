Congress Uses CAA for Political Gain: JP Nadda

Amid protests in the state over the amended citizenship law, BJP has organized a massive pro-CAA booth-level rally at Khanapara.

The event pitched as a show of strength with nearly 70,000 party workers showing up, was attended by national Working President JP Nadda, national General Secretary Ram Madhav and booth-level leaders to elected parliamentarians.

Addressing the crowd, JP Nadda accused the Congress of using CAA for political gain and said it was running a “wrong campaign” about the law. It’s about those refugees who are long-settled not anyone who comes in after the act is passed, said Nadda.

Hitting out at the Congress, Nadda said that they are drawing connections between the Centre’s decision on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the CAA.

Today’s mega-event comes as part of an outreach effort by the BJP in the face of fierce agitations against the CAA, activists in the North East say the law threatens indigenous identities and jobs by opening the region up to a flood of immigrants from Bangladesh.

Speaking at the rally, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that no one should fear of C (A) A and that the language, culture, identities will all be safe under the act. “We will provide land pattas to 1 lakh indigenous people by March. A section of people has started political conspiracy against CAA and these people are the actual enemy of the state. The Assamese are always in the heart of BJP,” Sonowal said.