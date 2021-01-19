Congress Will Form Govt in Assam in 2021: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and AICC observer Bhupesh Baghel said that the Congress will form the government in Assam in 2021. Baghel arrived in Guwahati on Monday to review poll preparedness in the state.

Baghel along with AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik and Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Khan started reviewing the poll preparedness with the state party leaders. The AICC leaders also sat in a meeting at Hotel Palacio to discuss the election related issues.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Baghel said that the Congress will form the government in 2021. While asked about the alliance with AIUDF, Baghel said that no discussion has been made in this regard and that the decision on the alliance will be taken by the high command.

Taking a jibe at Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, APCC President Ripun Bora said, “If we will say everything what has been discussed with the AICC observer, Himanta will say that we have given a goal. The BJP will only fight between the two goalkeepers.”

He further stated that all the leaders who joined BJP are from Congress and if Himanta said that there are agents in Congress from BJP then we also have agent in BJP.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh urged all the opposition parties in the state to stand united against BJP.