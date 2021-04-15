Top StoriesRegional

Congress Wins Garo Hills ADC Polls By Close Margin

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Congress in Meghalaya has clawed back in the election game by emerging as the single-largest party in the recently concluded Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections.

In 29 out of the contested 30 seats, Congress has won 12 seats in Amongpara, Dengnakpara, Balachanda, Batabari, Shyamnagar, Boldamgre, Betasing, Samandagre, Williamnagar, Rongrong, Damas, and Kharkutta.

However, Conrad Sangma led-National People’s Party (NPP) gave a stiff fight and won 11 of the GHADC seats. NPP won Silkigre, Siju, Babelapara, Jengjal,  Asanang, Nogorpara, Naguapara, Gasuapara, Bajendoba, Raksamgre

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two of the seats.

182 candidates fate were decided by 7,43,717 voters.

