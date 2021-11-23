Constitution Day On Nov 26, To Be Celebrated In Central Hall Of Parliament

Speaker Om Birla will be present for the main event, while addressing a press conference on Constitution Day celebrations.

The Constitution Day on November 26 will be celebrated in the Central Hall of the Parliament as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that President Ram Nath Kovind will also be present for the event.

Mr. Joshi said that dignitaries like Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be present for the main event, while addressing a press conference on Constitution Day celebrations. He added that the event was being organized by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and Speaker.

Meanwhile, Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Chandigarh tweeted about it which read, “Celebration of Constitution Day was started in 2015 by PM @narendramodi. This time, the main function in the central hall will be organised by @loksabhaspeaker & @LokSabhaSectt. #PresidentKovind, VP @MVenkaiahNaidu & PM @narendramodi will participate: Union Minister @JoshiPralhad”.

Speaking on the prime minister’s announcement of repealing of the three farm laws and the bill to be tabled by the government in that regard, Mr. Joshi said that the agriculture ministry was already on it following PM Modi’s announcement.

Notably, PM Modi had announced on Friday about the government’s decision to repeal the three contentious farms laws after protests from farmers for almost a year. Despite that, the farmer unions have said that agitations will continue over other demands including an MSP law and the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra over the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

