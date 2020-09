The construction of the 4 lane Maligaon Flyover will be started by October 2020, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his official twitter handle. The proposed flyover will be of 2.9 km length, the minister said.

The four-lane proposed flyover, which will cost Rs 420 crores, will run from Maligaon to Kamakhya Gate. It will have a half-kilometre extended arm on the Pandu road.

Notably, the Maligaon area of the city suffers from a lot of traffic congestion in the peak hours of the day.