Containment Measures To Be Imposed In Shillong, Jowai & Tura From May 1
In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Meghalaya government has imposed lockown-like restrictions from May 1 in Shillong, Jowai, and Tura.
These towns have been declared as “containment areas” from May 1 at 5am to May 10 at 5 am.
Announcing the decision, deputy chief minister on Wednesday said,”… after thorough discussion based on inputs from the deputy commissioners as well as inputs given by experts of the health department”.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted: “Govt has decided to put in place containment measures for Shillong Urban Agglomeration, Jowai & Tura. Containment measures will be effective from 5 AM of May 1 till 5 AM of May 10. These measures are being put in place to ensure the spread of #COVID19 is contained.”
As per an order the containment measures include:
- Public, social, political, and religious gatherings, religious services are prohibited.
- Wedding and funerals are permitted subject to adhering to regulatory measures and protocols.
- Sporting activities are prohibited during the containment period.
- All educational institutes to remain shut from May 1 to 10, but, ongoing board exams will continue.
- Except for emergency cases, inter-district movement is restricted, e
- All other non-essential movement is discouraged or stopped.
- All private offices will remain shut except those with essential services.
- Government departments delivering essential services are also allowed.
- All construction activities are allowed including hardware shops, electrical appliances, bank and banking services, post office, and telegraph, telecommunications.
- Commercial vehicles will be allowed only one-fourth of capacity, especially for healthcare services, and to take people to vaccination centres.