Containment Measures To Be Imposed In Shillong, Jowai & Tura From May 1

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Meghalaya government has imposed lockown-like restrictions from May 1 in Shillong, Jowai, and Tura.

These towns have been declared as “containment areas” from May 1 at 5am to May 10 at 5 am.

Announcing the decision, deputy chief minister on Wednesday said,”… after thorough discussion based on inputs from the deputy commissioners as well as inputs given by experts of the health department”.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted: “Govt has decided to put in place containment measures for Shillong Urban Agglomeration, Jowai & Tura. Containment measures will be effective from 5 AM of May 1 till 5 AM of May 10. These measures are being put in place to ensure the spread of #COVID19 is contained.”

As per an order the containment measures include: