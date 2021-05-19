Containment Zone Clamped In Select Areas Of Azara & Sonapur

In view of increasing cases of Covid-19 in two villages of Sonapur and Azara, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has clamped containment zones for the next 14 days.

The containment zones have been imposed in Luri village under Sonapur Revenue Circle and Tatimara village under Azara Revenue Circle of the district.

The boundary of the containment zone in Luri village is: North: Digaru River, South: Luri NC, East: Bhakuagug Village, West: Nartap Village.

While, the boundary in Tatimara village is: North: Residence of Gopal Kumar Nath, South: Byelane, East: Residence of Phulmoni Das, West: Vacant Plot.

Any unauthorised entry and exit into the notified containment zone are barred for the next fourteen days starting from May 18 in Luri village and May 19 in Tatimara.

The order from the administration also read that any violation of the order will attract action under relevant laws of the nation.

On May 17, the containment zones were withdrawn from wards 8,16,28 under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation areas.

Meanwhile, Assam government has also decided to provide essential commodities worth rupees 2000 to the underprivileged residing within the containment zones.

