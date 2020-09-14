Contempt Case: Prashant Bhushan Deposits Re 1 Fine

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday deposited the Re 1 fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court, however, he asserted of not accepting the court’s judgement.

Speaking to the media, Bhushan declared of filing a review petition against the top court’s judgement by today itself.

“I am going to the Supreme Court registry to deposit Re 1 fine imposed on me in relation to the contempt of court case. That I am depositing the fine does not mean I am accepting the judgment. I will be filing a review petition against it today,” he said.

Recently, the Supreme Court held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his tweets criticising the top court and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

On August 31 Bhushan was imposed a token fine of Re 1 as a punishment, which he had to deposit by September 15 else he would have to undergo a three-month jail term and would be barred from practicing law for three years.