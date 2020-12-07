Contractual Workers Staged Protest In IOCL, Digboi

The contractual workers of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Digboi staged a protest on Monday morning for deducting their leaves.

The authority of the organization had cut off the leaves of the workers from their working days. The oil corporation has also fired some of the old workers who have been working in IOCL from many years. For that case, all the contractual workers took part in that protest.

The protest was staged by the Trade Union for Contractual Worker and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).