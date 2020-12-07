Contractual Workers Staged Protest In IOCL, Digboi

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

The contractual workers of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Digboi staged a protest on Monday morning for deducting their leaves.

The authority of the organization had cut off the leaves of the workers from their working days. The oil corporation has also fired some of the old workers who have been working in IOCL from many years. For that case, all the contractual workers took part in that protest.

The protest was staged by the Trade Union for Contractual Worker and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Related News

19 Mild Earthquakes Jolt Gujarat

SC Allows Foundation Ceremony of Central Vista Project

Assam: Two Fire Incident Reported

Mizoram: Heroin, Areca Nuts Seized, 2 Held

You might also like
Regional

SI Exam Scam: Sanjit Krishna Remanded 5-Day CID Custody

Top Stories

Private: Magh Bihu holiday controversy: Govt’s mistake or deliberate move?

Regional

GHC Set Assam Man Free from Detention Camp

Top Stories

MiG-29K aircraft crashes in Goa

Regional

Major Terror Strike Thwarts in Assam, 3 held with IED

National

Nirbhaya Case: Convict Pawan Gupta Files Curative Plea In SC

Comments
Loading...