The lecturer of Mangaldoi College, Rupa Rani Bhuyan, has been arrested on Wednesday for making communal statements on social media. She courted controversy on several occasions and recently defamed noted writer Syed Abdul Malik by distorting facts about some of his poems.

There were multiple FIRs filed against Bhuyan for allegedly defaming the Sahitya Akademi Awardee.

On the other hand, she also attempted to assault a woman police officer on Wednesday.