Convicts Of Nirbhaya Incident Not To Hang On Jan 22

The Delhi Government on Wednesday informed that the hang of four convicts of Nibhaya gang rape is not going to happen on January 22 as mercy petition one of them is still pending.

Rahul Mehra, the counsel, on behalf of Delhi government told the HC that the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh was with the Home Department of the state government. This would be forwarded to the lieutenant governor’s office, after which the file will then be sent to the union home ministry, which will forward it to the President.

On the court, The Delhi government stated that the government is bound by prison rules to wait for the convict’s mercy plea to be decided before executing the death warrant. Even after the plea is rejected, a death row convict has to be given 14 days’ notice before execution.

Mukesh Singh had filed the mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, shortly after the Supreme Court refused to stay his scheduled execution. He also moved the Delhi High Court to set aside the death warrant issued by a trial court last week.